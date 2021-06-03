Emerald Show pics: Showgirl aims to inspire next generation

This year’s Emerald Showgirl Jessica Wilson at the 2021 Emerald Show on June 2.

This year’s Emerald Showgirl Jessica Wilson at the 2021 Emerald Show on June 2.

While there was a great turn out for the 2021 Emerald Show, there was a lack of entrants in one of its most important categories.

The 2021 Emerald Showgirl, Jessica Wilson, 18, said she was the only entrant for the showgirl and rural ambassador program.

“It was a little tough to see, but I understand with everything that’s been going on,” she said.

Ms Wilson said she planned to use the next year to raise awareness with the hope of getting more young people involved.

“Not many people understand what being a showgirl is about but over the next 12 months I want to focus on spreading the word and encouraging other young people to get involved,” she said.

Ms Wilson, who is a dance teacher while studying nursing, was also the Emerald Junior Showgirl in 2019 and hopes to use the current role to improve her community.

“I love being able to interact with my community,” she said.

“I love our community, it’s so supportive of everyone and I’m very proud to be able to represent Emerald and the show society.

“I want to make Emerald a better place for our youth.”

Thousands of people headed to the Emerald Showground on Tuesday and Wednesday to make the most of the 92nd annual show, which was unfortunately cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s really great to see the numbers we’ve had turn out over the two days especially after last year,” Ms Wilson said.

“Our country shows are one of Queensland's biggest traditions.

“It is really popular up here and it’s great to get the communities out and supporting the Emerald Show.

“It’s revenue for all of our towns and the rural shows are a great opportunity for communities to find out what is happening in their local town.”

If you have any questions on the showgirl and rural ambassador programs, contact the Emerald Show Society on 07 4982 4338 or through the Facebook page.

