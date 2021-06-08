Emerald team shoots for the stars at CQ carnival

Emerald Sonics netball team has taken out the Alaric Sullivan Perpetual Trophy at the Annual Sullivan's Carnival in Rockhampton on May 29 and 30.

Sonics, coached by Kloe Ledwy, won the perpetual trophy as the team with the best for and against average, after winning their division at the carnival on May 29 and 30.

“Sonics is the fifth Emerald team to win the coveted perpetual trophy since 2007,” ENA coaching convener Debbie Hall said.

Emerald Warriors, coached by Narisa Kerr, also took out their division at the carnival after winning 10 out of 11 games.

“Emerald Panthers, coached by Viv Webley, and Emerald Lightning, coached by Anne Self, were pushed up a couple of divisions, but still came home with wins to their credit,” Hall said.

“They played hard all weekend, improved with every game and never gave up.

“Thanks to our coaches and umpires who gave up their weekend to make ENA’s participation in the event possible.

“Our thanks also goes to our parents and spectators for their support.”

Four Emerald Netball Association (ENA) junior teams travelled to Rockhampton for the carnival, which attracted a record 132 teams.

