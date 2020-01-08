Emerald tops local animal cruelty complaints list

CRUELTY: Leaving pets in hot cars is a common case of animal cruelty.

CRUELTY: Leaving pets in hot cars is a common case of animal cruelty.

EMERALD had the most animal cruelty complaints in the Central Highlands last year, new data has revealed.

RSPCA Queensland recently released statistics for animal cruelty complaints throughout the state in 2019.

Caboolture topped the list of 1750 areas with 221 complaints.

Emerald had 38, more than surrounding towns.

Moranbah and Blackwater were not far behind with 28 complaints each, but other areas nearby had much lower numbers.

Last year's RSPCA cruelty complaints in our region.

Rockhampton had 37 and Mackay 41 complaints.

The total number, 18,672, was higher than the previous year, which had 17,857.

Caboolture also topped the list in 2018 with 238 complaints. Emerald had 44 and Blackwater 38.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said several factors influenced the general increase.

"People are a lot more aware now, that's for sure," he said. "In the past they might have said 'It's none of my business'. Now they actually will report it.

"Queensland's population is increasing too, and the more people you have, the more animals you have."

Mr Beatty said the RSPCA mainly dealt with domestic animals, though in Queensland there were many cases involving native wildlife.

"We're talking about dogs that have had injuries left untreated, or left with insufficient food or water. Sometimes they're just emaciated unfortunately."

"With wildlife it tends to be for cruelty, not neglect. You have possums and wallabies shot with arrows.

"Heat stress is a big problem as well, particularly now, in summer."

People may call RSPCA's cruelty hotline on 1300 ANIMAL or lodge complaints online.