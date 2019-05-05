Emerald trainee shortlisted for state award

WELCOME SURPRISE: Emerald trainee Kira-Lee Gibson has been shortlisted as a finalist in the top five for the regional Queensland Training Awards.

WELCOME SURPRISE: Emerald trainee Kira-Lee Gibson has been shortlisted as a finalist in the top five for the regional Queensland Training Awards. Contributed

AN EMERALD SunWater trainee is reaching for the stars and proving "little guys can make it too”.

Health, Safety, Environment and Training trainee with SunWater Emerald Kira-Lee Gibson has been shortlisted as a finalist in the top five for the 2019 Central Queensland Training Awards.

The 21-year-old Emerald local said she was "beyond happy” to hear she had been shortlisted in the top five.

"It was like any other day,” she said.

"I was going through my emails after lunch, when I come across the email informing me that I had been listed in the top five of the nominations. My first instinct was to tell my mum.”

Ms Gibson, who grew up in Clermont, said she felt her hard work had paid off.

"All of the hours and effort put into my traineeship was being recognised and it was great,” she said.

"Living and working out in rural areas of Queensland and throughout Australia, we don't get as many opportunities as those living in more populated areas.

"So, I believe it's important for rural trainees to be recognised by awards such as the one I am nominated for to show that we work just as hard and we put a lot of effort despite where we come from.

"From here I have to be selected into the top three in order to attend the awards ceremony in July. We won't find out the winner until the ceremony.”

She said although winning was not everything, she would love to take out the award.

"I think anyone entering a competition is there to win, but honestly just reaching the top five is good enough to me,” she said.

"I am thankful I was just nominated in the first place.

"I mean it would certainly be amazing to hear that I've been selected in the top three and then to take out the award.”

Ms Gibson gained her traineeship through Golden West Apprenticeships,.

She said it was not always a job she dreamed of doing.

"From the beginning I saw it as a challenge, due to my lack of experience in the industry,” she said.

"However I took this traineeship as an opportunity to build my knowledge, skills and have a greater understanding of what the industry and career really involves.

"There is so much that goes on behind the scenes to ensure everyone who enters a workplace is as safe as they can possibly be, to make sure that everyone goes home the same way they arrived.

"WHS isn't just about telling people what they are doing wrong and things like that.”

At the start of the month, Ms Gibson signed up for a Certificate IV in Work Health and Safety at SunWater, through Golden West Apprenticeships.

She said getting a traineeship was one of the best things she could of done.

"I was hesitant when I first took the position, but it wasn't long before I started to realise just how beneficial it was,” she said.

"The traineeship has allowed me to learn various trade skills and soft skills from established professionals in the work health safety industry, that I will carry with me both inside and outside of work.

"I have learnt valuable skills in how to appropriately document information and to effectively communicate orally and verbally, all which are an important aspect in my position.”

The top three finalists will be announced at the end of the month for the 2019 Central Queensland Training Awards.

The regional winners for Central Queensland will be announced at a gala dinner in Rockhampton in late July.