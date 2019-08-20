Emerald water slides to reopen just in the nick of time

FUN IN THE SUN: The waterslides at the Emerald Aquatic Centre are set to reopen for spring.

FUN IN THE SUN: The waterslides at the Emerald Aquatic Centre are set to reopen for spring. Contributed

THE waterslides at the Emerald Aquatic Centre are set to reopen for the start of the September school holidays.

A representative of Bobtrac Pty Ltd, the lessee of the Emerald Aquatic Centre, says they were happy to sit down with Central Highlands Regional Council to work through the issue after an outpouring of community comment on social media.

Council's Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason said the council and the lessee have worked together to reach an outcome that will see the slides fully operational for spring.

Community members also used social media to question the cost of using the Emerald Aquatic Centre.

A Bobtrac representative said the company was happy to have the opportunity to "set the record straight”.

"We would certainly like to thank the community for sharing their concerns about using the facility,” the representative said.

"The pool entry fees are set in consultation with council, and the company sets the fees for the use of the waterslides.

"The costs of operating the pool and the waterslides has risen considerably, which is why the opportunity to sit down with council and work through a mutually acceptable agreement within the boundaries of the lease and the legislation is welcome.”

Scott Mason said that council intends to examine the community feedback about the pool, the statistics on pool users, and the fee structure.

"The effort of Bobtrac and its employees in their care of the Emerald facility, and the service that all the pool lessees in the region offer to the community, is much-valued,” he said.

The waterslides are set to reopen to the public Saturday, September 21.