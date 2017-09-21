Emerald woman among two dead in CQ crash

Two women died after a car burst into flames after it crashed into a tree with four people inside south of Rolleston.

THE Central Queensland community is in mourning after four people died in two seperate road crashes less than 24 hours apart this week.

Yesterday, a Mount Morgan father and son died in a horror Bruce Hwy crash, 30km north of Gin Gin.

Today, police released details about those involved in Tuesday's crash, about 40km south of Rolleston.

Two women died in the crash on the Carnavon Hwy at Consuelo.

One of the woman, 47, was from Emerald, police said.

The other was a 73-year-old from New South Wales.

The driver of the car was an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old boy was also in the vehicle.

Both were from Emerald and managed to escape the vehicle, suffering non-life-threatening injuries before being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital.

The police spokesman said it was unclear whether the people were related.