Emerald woman honoured in prestigious medical awards

Wendy McPhee is honoured with the RDAQ Backbone of the Bush Award, presented by James Constable, Qld Rural Medical Family Network president. Contributed

AN Emerald woman has been highly awarded at the 2018 Rural Doctors Association of Queensland (RDAQ) Conference in Brisbane.

Queensland's best and brightest rural medical students and their outstanding practising colleagues were honoured at the David Horn Memorial Gala Dinner and Awards Night.

Wendy McPhee was awarded the Backbone of the Bush Award, which acknowledged the vital role of rural doctors' partners in making rural and remote practising possible.

Mrs McPhee is the supportive wife of Emerald general practitioner Dr Ewen McPhee and mother to Rohan and Megan.

She has passionately served rural Queensland communities for more than 31 years.

"It was a complete surprise,” Mrs McPhee said.

"I was very honoured, there are so many fantastic people out there supporting doctors.”

Mrs McPhee is a qualified medical laboratory scientist but is now the busy practice manager for Emerald Medical Group.

In addition, she is a current board director and acting CEO for Central Highlands Health, as well as the training officer responsible for 16 registrars across Central Queensland undertaking generalist medical training.

"I have managed our practice since he (Ewen) has been in private practice which has been 27 years,” Mrs McPhee said.

"I was the sole manager for the practice which we grew from just him and I to 12 doctors in 2015.”

Mrs McPhee is also community minded acting as the treasurer for Emerald Academy of Dance, which has more than 150 students enrolled.

Most importantly, she has been a welcoming companion of spouses and partners of registrars starting practice in Emerald and has provided both the registrar and their families with practical advice on living and working in the bush.

Mrs McPhee has been a significant facilitator in the success of Emerald as a rural GP and RG training hub, a highlight of her career.

"Seeing the rural generalist program come to the point where Emerald is almost permanently staffed with doctors rather than fly-in and fly-out has been great,” she said.

"It's better for the community if they have doctors living in the community.

"It makes the services more sustainable.

"It's been a lot of travelling for Ewen and a lot of advocacy from him and making the people feel welcome.”

The couple don't plan on leaving Emerald any time soon.

"Emerald has been very good to us, it's our home,” Mrs McPhee said.

"We have raised two children here, we love it.”