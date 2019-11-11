Emerald’s rental boom Vacancies tighten to 1.8 per cent

60 Lakeside Drive is available for rent for $380/week

A YEAR ago, Emerald’s rental market had taken a huge hit – homes were just not being rented and investors were getting back around half the return they could have been receiving from their properties.

Cut to today, the Central Highlands rental scene has strengthened in multitudes, with REIQ’s latest report indicating that vacancies had decreased from 4.7 per cent in June to 1.8 per cent in September.

LJ Hooker Emerald senior property manager Rachel Hildebrandt said the agency had seen a decrease in available rentals recently, with only eight available through her agency and 60 across Emerald and Capella in total.

Five of the agency’s properties already have applications.

“We’re not able to restock the properties that have been let,” Ms Hildebrandt said.

“At one stage we had two and a half pages on our rental list.

“People are wanting to rent but we are not able to accommodate them.”

Ms Hildebrandt said Capella saw a peak in interest when local farming company Sojits began hiring local workers.

“There are also a lot of people relocating to the area and there are different work opportunities coming up,” she said.

“We’ve definitely moved away from the downturn the Emerald market had succumbed to with the mining downturn.

“That was quite a sad situation for a lot of investors. Now for nearly all the rentals, we’ve been able to increase rent by $20, some by $60.”

Coming into the Christmas period, Ms Hildebrandt predicts the market will fall dormant until the busiest time of the year in January and February, where most people relocate or businesses fall under new management.

“Once again it’s going to be a tight market in terms of stock that we can offer,” she said.

Ms Hildebrandt said with the decrease in available rentals, there had also been an increase in renters opting to buy homes.

“We have lost a few of our tenants to the sales team,” she said.

“Some have bought their first home or come to the area to suss out the region and have decided to buy something.”