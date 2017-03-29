30°
Schools closed tomorrow as ex-Cyclone Debbie tears through CQ

Amber Hooker
| 29th Mar 2017 9:13 PM Updated: 9:26 PM
CLOSED: As ex-Cyclone Debbie tears through the region, schools are closing.
HUNDREDS of Queensland schools have declared emergency closures tomorrow as ex-Cyclone Debbie tears southward.

The Department of Education and Training advise a whopping 107 state and independent schools and 118 early childhood and education centres will close their doors for the safety of students, teachers and community members.

The following Central Queensland schools will be closed tomorrow:

STATE SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Anakie State School, The Gemfields, 4702

Lochington State School, Lochington, 4722

Thangool State School, Thangool, 4716

Moranbah East State School, Lochington, 4744

Moranbah State High School, Moranbah, 4744

Nebo State School, Nebo, 4742

Coppabella State School, Coppabella, 4741

 

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE CLOSURES:

C&K Moranbah Community, Moranbah, 4744

Dysart Kindergarten, Dysart, 4645

Lady Gowrie Dysart Child Centre and Community Space, Dysart, 4745

A full list of closures is available Department of Education and Training website.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland cyclone debbie department of education and training flood school wildweather

