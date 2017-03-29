Schools closed tomorrow as ex-Cyclone Debbie tears through CQ

HUNDREDS of Queensland schools have declared emergency closures tomorrow as ex-Cyclone Debbie tears southward.
The Department of Education and Training advise a whopping 107 state and independent schools and 118 early childhood and education centres will close their doors for the safety of students, teachers and community members.
The following Central Queensland schools will be closed tomorrow:
STATE SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Anakie State School, The Gemfields, 4702
Lochington State School, Lochington, 4722
Thangool State School, Thangool, 4716
Moranbah East State School, Lochington, 4744
Moranbah State High School, Moranbah, 4744
Nebo State School, Nebo, 4742
Coppabella State School, Coppabella, 4741
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE CLOSURES:
C&K Moranbah Community, Moranbah, 4744
Dysart Kindergarten, Dysart, 4645
Lady Gowrie Dysart Child Centre and Community Space, Dysart, 4745
A full list of closures is available Department of Education and Training website.
More to come