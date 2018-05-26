Emergency crews contain fifth reported CQ fire this week

FIRE crews were at the scene of a large grass fire this afternoon just west of Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report crews were called to Fairy Bower Rd around 12.21pm to reports of a large grass fire spanning 100m long.

Three Rural Fire Service crews from Alton Downs were on scene "dampening down" the blaze which burned for around two hours before crews contained it at 2.20pm.

A QFES spokesperson said crews were still on scene managing the last of the fire.

This is the latest of grass fires that have burned in the Rockhampton region in the last week.

On May 22, crews tackled another fire on Fairy Bower Rd and one on Nine Mile Rd.

The next day, crews were called to a large grass fire off the Burnett Hwy burning both sides of Nine Mile Creek Rd.

Further north, fire crews were called to a grass fire near Gracemere Stanwell Industrial Precinct Rd and Boongary Rd which resulted in being no threat.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed two of these fires were under possible investigation after the string of blazes.

It is unknown whether this latest fire will be under possible investigation yet.

More to come.