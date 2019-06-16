Menu
The RACQ CQ Rescue chopper is on its way to assess a rescue at an island off Mackay. Emma Murray
Emergency crews en route to island rescue

Angela Seng
16th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
FIVE people are stranded on an island off Mackay waiting for emergency services crews to reach them.

They ran into trouble about 9.45am Sunday when their 7-metre Bowrider speedboat began taking on water. They activated an EPIRB which alerted authorities.

Five people were on board and successfully navigated the boat to nearby Tern island, about 50 miles east of Mackay, a Hay Point VTS spokesperson said.

No injuries had been reported, he said, but VMR and the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter were on their way to the island to rescue those who were stranded.

