Emergency crews on scene at truck roll over on CQ highway

ONE person has been injured after a truck rolled on a busy Central Queensland highway this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Carnarvon Hwy near Rolleston around 8.40am this morning to a truck roll over.

Paramedics reportedly treated a man who suffered head injuries from the accident. He is believed to be the only person involved.

Ambulances transported the man to Springsure Hospital around 10.20am in a stable condition.

Department of Transport and Main Roads issued a statement alerting motorists of the accident.

For up to date information on road closures and conditions, please call 13 19 40.