TWO fire crews, ambulance services, and police responded to a car fire last night in Emerald.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the blaze on Macauley Road about 9.10pm.

The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived, and the scene was left in the hands of the Queensland Police Service.

A QPS spokesman said the incident was listed as non-suspicious and was probably caused by an electrical fault.

Nobody was injured.