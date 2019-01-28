Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police crews are en route.
Police crews are en route. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2
Breaking

Road closed as paramedic injured in crash

Caitlan Charles
by and Nick Wright
28th Jan 2019 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE:  A PARAMEDIC has been injured in a crash on Mackay-Eungella Rd. 

A QAS spokesman said they the paramedic, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was responding to an incident when the crash occurred just after 8am. 

Macaky-Eungella Rd is currently closed. 

The person is being assessed by paramedics. 

EARLIER: A SINGLE vehicle crash has occurred near Benholme, with multiple emergency vehicles responding to the situation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were responding to the crash at Mackay-Eungella Road, with one passenger involved in the incident.

More details to come.

benholme crash mackay crash mackay eungella road queensland ambulance queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    premium_icon What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    Whats On The cafes and venues open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

    Baby boy fathered by 12-year-old and her step dad

    premium_icon Baby boy fathered by 12-year-old and her step dad

    Crime The girl was visibly pregnant when investigators became involved.

    Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

    premium_icon Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

    News A day on the water wasn't without difficulties for some

    Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

    premium_icon Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

    Crime He punched and scissor locked an officer