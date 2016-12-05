Emergency crews respond to reports of house fire

9.15AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Koongal.
Crews are on their way to the property in Rhodes St.
Initial reports from the scene indicate the fire was located in the kitchen.
