Emergency crews are attending the scene south of Mackay where a car was reportedly on fire. Picture: Zizi Averill
Emergency crews responding to car fire along Bruce Highway

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 11:52 AM
Emergency crews have responded to reports of a car on fire along the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay.

The car was on the side of the highway at St Lawrence about 5km south of the Spring Valley Rd turn off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the blaze was extinguished at 11.40am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the driver had managed to remove himself from the vehicle.

It is understood he is a 55-year-old man and nurses have pulled over to help police on scene.

The QFES spokeswoman said both an urban and rural firefighter crew from Clairview had been tasked to the address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a crew was also on its way.

More to come.

