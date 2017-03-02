Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crows Nest National Park Koonin Lookout.
Crows Nest National Park Koonin Lookout.
News

Emergency crews work into the night on cliff rescue

Matthew Newton
5th Sep 2020 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews worked into the dark to rescue a man who was stuck down a cliff at Crows Nest National Park late yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the national park after reports a man in his 40s had fallen about eight metres down a cliff and got stuck on a ledge.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles were also present.

A QFES spokesman said the man was located on the ledge around 5.10pm, near the Crows Nest Falls.

It took QFES officers nearly two hours, using ropes and harnesses, to navigate the eight metre descent and bring the man safely back to the top.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was assessed by paramedics but he had no obvious injuries and didn't require transport.

More Stories

crows nest crows nest national park qas southwest qfes rescue toowoomba business toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

        Premium Content CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

        News After being thrown out of a Blackwater pub, the miner put lives and property at risk with his arson rampage. He was also charged for trying to set a political...

        MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Premium Content MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Opinion “We are one of the cheapest airports for general aviation parking on the east coast...

        14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Premium Content 14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Property From absolute waterfront properties to secluded retreats, here are 14 of the most...

        LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.