Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rescue chopper was called into action to help treat the marine sting just before 3:30pm.
The rescue chopper was called into action to help treat the marine sting just before 3:30pm.
News

STINGER SURVIVAL: How to treat a marine sting

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 4th Jan 2020 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Knowing what to do in the event of a marine sting is vital, especially if the species turns out to be a dangerous irukandji.

LifeFlight's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Allan MacKillop, has shared a number of tips for what swimmers should do, if stung by marine animals in coastal waters.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flown a man on Thursday after he suffered a marine sting, off the western side of Fraser Island.

He was treated by the Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic and flown to Hervey Bay Hospital, in a stable condition.

It's unknown what marine species he was stung by.

A woman was flown off the island on Sunday.

Dr Allan MacKillop said there are simple treatments beachgoers can immediately apply to stings.

He said a patient stung by an irukandji jellyfish, should be removed from the water, have the area washed down and any tentacles removed with salt water.

"Then liberally apply vinegar and place cold packs over the site," he said.

"The patient may well require hospitalisation, so emergency services should be contacted as soon as possible."

Dr MacKillop said stings in South East Queensland are more likely to be from blue bottles.

"The treatment for a blue bottle sting is to remove the patient from the water, wash the sting, remove any tentacles with salt water and then apply hot water, as warm as can be safely tolerated without scalding the skin," he said.

"Warm packs can then be applied over the skin. Sometimes some oral pain relief may be required, but in general, a hospitalisation is not required."

Last week, Surf Life Saving Queensland issued a strict safety warning to beachgoers after drags were carried out off the western coast of Fraser Island.

Two potentially dangerous marine stingers were found during the drags.

The creatures were caught in stinger drags between Moon Point and Wathumba Creek within the space of 36 hours.

SLSQ Lifesaving Services Coordinator Wide Bay Julie Davis said it was possible that the creatures captured were from the irukandji family, but SLSQ wouldn't be able to identify the specific species until analysis of the specimen was completed.

"We're asking beachgoers to exercise extreme caution and consider their safety when swimming on the western side of Fraser Island," Ms Davis said.

In the event of a suspected irukandji sting, call triple-0.

editors picks marine stinger
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Knowing how: Importance of organic naturopathy

        premium_icon Knowing how: Importance of organic naturopathy

        News With new year’s resolutions being made by many in our CQ community, often times living a healthier lifestyle is on the radar.

        Fox Files: How you could win a luxury camper trailer

        premium_icon Fox Files: How you could win a luxury camper trailer

        News Also, a flock of birds mourn their mate, CQ Blasters open day and more quirky...

        Gracemere rainfall data breaks 119-year-old record

        premium_icon Gracemere rainfall data breaks 119-year-old record

        News ‘We’ve only ever had one dry year and then it’s followed by a good year’

        Qld fireys could get compo in their pockets mid-January

        premium_icon Qld fireys could get compo in their pockets mid-January

        News QUEENSLAND’S volunteer fire-fighters could start receiving compensation payouts as...