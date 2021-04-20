Menu
Council staff will ask the the community to avoid inviting embattled mayor to events, as councillors call an emergency meeting over a bum tap.
Politics

Emergency meeting called over bum tap mayor

by Ben Cameron
20th Apr 2021 5:30 PM
Tea Tree Gully is expected to call on its embattled Mayor Kevin Knight to resign for the third time citing "behaviour and public comments" and "poor leadership".

Council staff have also requested the Tea Tree Gully community no longer invite Mr Knight to events, and instead invite the deputy mayor.

Elected members have been recommended to approve a vote of no confidence in Mr Knight, the agenda from a special meeting of council set for 6.30pm.

Councillors will gather tonight to discuss its response to Mr Knight's "behaviour and public comments".

Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight and his wife attempted to escape the media on Monday following renewed calls for his resignation. Picture: 7 News
Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight and his wife attempted to escape the media on Monday following renewed calls for his resignation. Picture: 7 News

Mr Knight had shown "poor leadership" after it was revealed he had breached council's code of conduct 31 times following an independent investigation by Norman Waterhouse Lawyers, it read.

Mr Knight had an awkward exchange with a TV news crew on Monday while out walking with his wife, while admitting he had been found guilty by "one investigator".

He also told the crew to "nick off" during the terse conversation.

According to the agenda, council staff recommends that elected members call on Mr Knight to resign his position by Friday.

The council first requested Mr Knight resign in June last year.

Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight speaks to the media following renewed calls for his resignation. Picture 7 News
Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight speaks to the media following renewed calls for his resignation. Picture 7 News

Staff also recommend that council request Mr Knight make a public apology regarding "his response to the media" within two business days.

Staff also requests Deputy Mayor Lucas Jones write to "all known" community groups, schools, sporting clubs, kindergartens, churches "and similar" within the council area, advising Mr Knight is not the council's preferred representative at community gatherings or council functions.

"They are respectfully asked that all official invitations to the City of Tea Tree Gully should be for the Deputy Mayor or the Deputy Mayor's nominee to represent council," the agenda read.

 

