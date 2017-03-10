34°
'EMERGENCY': QAS respond to eyelash in eye

Emily Pidgeon
| 10th Mar 2017 12:35 PM
Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Bev Lacey

WHAT would you do if you got an eyelash in your eye?

Call an ambulance?

Some people do.

Queensland Ambulance Services Rockhampton operation centre manager Mindy Thomas said they received "nuisance calls" every day.

"Some days we have a run of life threatening cases ... we hang up from a CPR call and pick up the next call of a blocked nose," Ms Thomas said.

"Little things like common colds and blocked noses can be dealt with by a local GP."

Toothaches, splinters in fingers, blisters from walking all day, eyelashes in the eye and prescriptions that needed to be filled are some of the calls QAS receive in central Queensland.

"We get calls about anything and everything," Ms Thomas said.

"A 22-year-old lady had the eyelash in her eye.

"She had it in her eye for three days and rang for an ambulance because she couldn't get it out."

Ms Thomas said people had to understand what ambulances were there for and non life threatening calls were frustrating.

"(People) mistake urgency with emergency," she said. "If it's urgent for you, it may not be an emergency for us.

"When people start to panic, the common sense process is not always there."

'Nuisance' phone calls happen daily, making up 50% of triple zero calls and Ms Thomas said they were becoming more frequent.

"In the past people would pull out a splinter themselves ... strap tape on and off they went," she said.

"Now we do second guess ourselves."

Ms Thomas said people often turned to 'Dr Google' which often made situations worse.

"(Patients) say they Googled it and what could have been an un-serious haemorrhage becomes a serious haemorrhage ... with a far worse condition than they had," she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

