Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.
Firefighters are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy. FILE
Breaking

B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

Amber Hooker
by
10th Nov 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: A B-DOUBLE truck and a vehicle crashed on the Bruce Hwy, near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said they attended the scene, which had been cleared as of about 10am.

The spokesman said the incident in the southbound lanes appeared minor.

The Queensland Ambulance Service did not report any further information.

INITIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash southbound on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the incident happened about 9am near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit.

More to come.

Related Items

bruce hwy crash crash editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Keeping history alive in unforgettable WWI centenary events

    premium_icon Keeping history alive in unforgettable WWI centenary events

    Offbeat The Living History Unit followed in the footsteps of soldiers fighting on the Western Front after a special invitation from the French Government

    • 10th Nov 2018 11:16 AM
    Oceania Cup a coup for Rocky: Hockey Australia boss

    premium_icon Oceania Cup a coup for Rocky: Hockey Australia boss

    Hockey 'This will be some of the best hockey you'll ever get to see'

    • 10th Nov 2018 11:09 AM
    Army officer, train driver and now ... candlestick maker

    premium_icon Army officer, train driver and now ... candlestick maker

    Business HOME GROWN: Littleboy's business growth over five short years

    Drivers warned of fire hazard on Capricorn Highway

    Drivers warned of fire hazard on Capricorn Highway

    News Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions

    • 10th Nov 2018 10:04 AM

    Local Partners