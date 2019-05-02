Firefighters battling big fire in inner-Brisbane

Emergency crews are battling a large fire in the Brisbane suburb of West End, with Vulture St closed. Picture: Peter Taggart/Twitter

Emergency crews are battling a large fire in the Brisbane suburb of West End, with Vulture St closed. Picture: Peter Taggart/Twitter

Emergency services are at a large fire in Brisbane's West End this morning, with people asked to avoid the area if possible.

The blaze is reported to have occurred in two adjoining properties, including a set of units.

The fire is on Vulture St, near Hampstead St.

Police have advised Vulture St closed as crews attend the scene of the fire.

Pics coming in of a fire in Vulture Street, south Brisbane. Two buildings on fire. Crews just arrived on scene. @abcbrisbane

Pic Kathy McLeish pic.twitter.com/D6heKqumc3 — Shelley Lloyd (@shelleymlloyd) May 1, 2019

MORE TO COME