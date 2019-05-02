Menu
Emergency crews are battling a large fire in the Brisbane suburb of West End, with Vulture St closed. Picture: Peter Taggart/Twitter
News

Firefighters battling big fire in inner-Brisbane

2nd May 2019 6:45 AM

Emergency services are at a large fire in Brisbane's West End this morning, with people asked to avoid the area if possible.

The blaze is reported to have occurred in two adjoining properties, including a set of units.

The fire is on Vulture St, near Hampstead St.

Police have advised Vulture St closed as crews attend the scene of the fire.

MORE TO COME

