Firefighters battling big fire in inner-Brisbane
Emergency services are at a large fire in Brisbane's West End this morning, with people asked to avoid the area if possible.
The blaze is reported to have occurred in two adjoining properties, including a set of units.
The fire is on Vulture St, near Hampstead St.
Police have advised Vulture St closed as crews attend the scene of the fire.
Pics coming in of a fire in Vulture Street, south Brisbane. Two buildings on fire. Crews just arrived on scene. @abcbrisbane— Shelley Lloyd (@shelleymlloyd) May 1, 2019
Pic Kathy McLeish pic.twitter.com/D6heKqumc3
