Emergency services battle car fire at Kabra

QFES and QPS crews were called to a vehicle fire in Kabra on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Emergency services brought a vehicle fire under control at Kabra on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle fire was reported on Gold Escort Road and E Williams Road about 1.25pm.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews noted the vehicle was “well involved in fire”.

Crews had the fire under control and out at 1.53pm.

According to a QFES spokesman, no persons were located at the scene.

One fire crew remained on scene, with police en route to investigate.