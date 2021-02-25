Emergency services battling Woorabinda building fire

Multiple emergency service crews are responding to a building fire on Cressbrook Street at Woorabinda. It is understood the single storey building is at a local sports ground. Photo: Facebook

Multiple emergency service crews are responding to a building fire on Cressbrook Street at Woorabinda. It is understood the single storey building is at a local sports ground. Photo: Facebook

Thick black plumes of smoke were emanating from a building fire at Woorabinda as multiple emergency services crews responded this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire fighters were called to a property on Cressbrook Street at 5.20pm after reports of a building fire.

“Two crews are currently en route,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the building was reported as a single storey structure that is on fire.

Queensland Ambulance Paramedics are also responding to the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a building fire on Cressbrook Street at 5.28pm.

“Paramedics were not required to treat any patients but are remaining at the scene on standby for QFES,” the spokeswoman said.

The building is reportedly at the local football grounds and is understood to be a sports shed.

The QFES spokeswoman said it was located near Carbine Street and Richardson Streets.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.