Burns to the face at Rocky region 'explosion'

vanessa jarrett
by

A PATIENT has been treated for facial injuries from a "furnace fire".

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to reports of an explosion on Bucholz Rd, Kabra.

A QAS spokesperson said they attended the incident at 9.55am where "a patient has reportedly suffered some facial injuries after some sort of explosion."

"The call came in that something was thrown into a furnace and some embers or fire was thrown back," the spokesperson said.

The patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

