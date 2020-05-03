Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency services called to bike crash on highway

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
3rd May 2020 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

11AM: One lane of the Burnett Hwy has been blocked followed the two motorbike crash near the Poison Creek Rd turnoff outside of Bouldercombe this morning.

10.45AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a road traffic accident outside of Bouldercombe this morning.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet but it is believed two motorcycles or push bikes have collided.

The crash has been reported at the 80km zone after the Poison Creek Rd turn-off onto the Burnett Hwy, which is the Razorback way to Mount Morgan.

The crash was reported around 10.40am.

More to come.

bouldercombe crash police qas qfes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “NO BOAT, NO 4X4 ACCESS”: Fishermen’s not a 4WD beach

        premium_icon “NO BOAT, NO 4X4 ACCESS”: Fishermen’s not a 4WD beach

        Motoring One Nation candidate Wade Rothery is reminding drivers to stay off the Emu Park foreshore

        Thug punches woman in the face 15 times and stabs her

        premium_icon Thug punches woman in the face 15 times and stabs her

        Crime Domestic violence offender William Lawrence Rowrow has been jailed.

        Beautiful 60-year love story began with car raffle

        premium_icon Beautiful 60-year love story began with car raffle

        Lifestyle Eric and Elaine Watson celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

        Son’s laughter sparks hope in tough cancer battle

        premium_icon Son’s laughter sparks hope in tough cancer battle

        Health 'It was so good to see that and to hear him laughing again'