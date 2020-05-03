Emergency services called to bike crash on highway

11AM: One lane of the Burnett Hwy has been blocked followed the two motorbike crash near the Poison Creek Rd turnoff outside of Bouldercombe this morning.

10.45AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a road traffic accident outside of Bouldercombe this morning.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet but it is believed two motorcycles or push bikes have collided.

The crash has been reported at the 80km zone after the Poison Creek Rd turn-off onto the Burnett Hwy, which is the Razorback way to Mount Morgan.

The crash was reported around 10.40am.

More to come.