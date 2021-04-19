Emergency services called to fire in Gracemere

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE, 5.20PM: Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire in Gracemere.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was under control at 4.55pm.

No structures were under threat.

INITIAL: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a pile of rubbish on fire "in the back of yards" in Gracemere.

The incident was originally called in as a shed on fire on Sullivan Road at 4.20pm on Monday, however, was downgraded after the first crew arrived on scene and reported no structure was under threat.

The fire is about 25m by 25m with one fire crew on scene.

More to come.