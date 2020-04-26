Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A HELICOPTER is on scene to airlift a teenage boy to Bundaberg Hospital after he was involved in a traffic crash in Foreshores earlier this afternoon.
A HELICOPTER is on scene to airlift a teenage boy to Bundaberg Hospital after he was involved in a traffic crash in Foreshores earlier this afternoon.
News

BREAKING: Helicopter on route to airlift teen

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Apr 2020 1:43 PM | Updated: 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.32PM:

A HELICOPTER is on scene to airlift a teenage boy to Bundaberg Hospital after he was involved in a traffic crash in Foreshores earlier this afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to Turkey Beach and Donaldsons Rd where the teenager has significantly injured his arm. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the vehicle was an all terrain vehicle, believed to be a golf buggy.

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.50PM:

A HELICOPTER is on route to Foreshores to airlift a teenage boy to hospital following a traffic crash earlier this afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to Turkey Beach and Donaldsons Rd where a teenager has significantly injured his arm. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the vehicle was an all terrain vehicle, believed to be a golf buggy.

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.39PM:

QUEENSLAND Police services has confirmed a young man has been involved in a traffic crash with injury. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man's injury is serious but not fatal. 

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.27PM: 

EMERGENCY services are heading to Turkey Beach Rd and Donaldsons Rd where it is believed a teenager has been involved in a buggy accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said ambulance services are on route now.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus restrictions eased from next weekend

        Coronavirus restrictions eased from next weekend

        Information Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a minor easing of coronavirus restrictions that will allow Queenslanders to leave their homes for recreation.

        How will planned burning affect North Rocky residents?

        premium_icon How will planned burning affect North Rocky residents?

        News Creating a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas at Mount Archer this week. See...

        WATCH: Twin sisters play the Last Post at dawn

        premium_icon WATCH: Twin sisters play the Last Post at dawn

        News Rockhampton sisters Charlii and Cadance McLovin played the number on the keyboard...

        Deputy mayor says Virgin numbers ‘better than expected’

        premium_icon Deputy mayor says Virgin numbers ‘better than expected’

        News Cr Fisher says flights have been reaching about 60 per cent capacity.