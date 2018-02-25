Menu
Emergency services respond to reports of a gas leak near the corner of Derby and Alma Streets.
Emergency services respond to reports of a gas leak near the corner of Derby and Alma Streets. Chris Ison ROK250218cgas1
Emergency services called to gas leak in Rocky CBD

vanessa jarrett
by
25th Feb 2018 2:16 PM

EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a "gas leak/fumes” in Rockhampton this morning.

The incident is at Derby and Alma St in Rockhampton.

It is unknown if any persons are affected at this stage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are all on scene.

Emergency services at work on scene at the gas leak.
Emergency services at work on scene at the gas leak. Chris Ison ROK250218cgas2

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokesperson could not comment as it the situation was still unfolding.

This is a developing situation, more to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
