Emergency services called to gas leak in Rocky CBD
EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a "gas leak/fumes” in Rockhampton this morning.
The incident is at Derby and Alma St in Rockhampton.
It is unknown if any persons are affected at this stage.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are all on scene.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokesperson could not comment as it the situation was still unfolding.
This is a developing situation, more to come.