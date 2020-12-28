Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have been called to Lake Awoonga after reports a person is in trouble after falling from a jet ski.
Emergency services have been called to Lake Awoonga after reports a person is in trouble after falling from a jet ski.
News

Emergency services called to Lake Awoonga jet ski incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 2:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 3.05pm A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from a jet ski at Lake Awoonga.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL REPORT: 2.37pm Emergency services have been called to Lake Awoonga, west of Gladstone, after reports a person is in trouble after a jet skiing incident.

It is understood the person is near a boat ramp at the lake.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Awoonga Dam Road at Benaraby at 1.42pm.

“We are responding to reports that a person has fallen from a jet ski,” the spokeswoman said.

More to come

gladstone gladstone observer jet ski jet ski crash lake awoonga qas gladstone queensland ambulance service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Helicopter monitors North Rockhampton fire

        Premium Content UPDATE: Helicopter monitors North Rockhampton fire

        Environment The fire broke out Sunday morning in Limestone Creek Conservation Park.

        2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts

        Premium Content 2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts

        Crime Busy year in Central Queensland courts for child sex offending cases

        UPDATE: Four people in hospital following rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Four people in hospital following rollover

        Breaking A man and three children have been injured in a single-vehicle rollover north of...

        BREAKING: Teenager charged over serious hit and run

        Premium Content BREAKING: Teenager charged over serious hit and run

        Crime A man was injured after a ute allegedly failed to stop and hit him.