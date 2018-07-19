Emergency Services Day teaches life-saving skills

EMERGENCY SERVICES DAY: THE region's emergency services will be showcased later this month at an event hosted by the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

THE region's emergency services will be showcased later this month at an event hosted by the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

Equipment demonstrations, stalls, and rides will be available for visitors to enjoy, with personnel from across the region's emergency services on hand to talk about how they and the community can work together to stay safe.

Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams, said residents would not only get a fun day out but learn some important - and potentially lifesaving - tips.

"It's not very common for residents to be able to interact with our emergency services in a stress free environment.

"The CQ Emergency Services Day is all about meeting the crews face to face to learn about their jobs, as well as seeing the range of impressive equipment they use to keep us safe close up.

"They will also be able to equip residents with the knowledge of how to be prepared for, and act during, an emergency or disaster.

"This free family day out will feature fire engines, helicopters, interactive hands on displays and more, so come on down to the Heritage Village next Sunday."

Emergency Services Day is an annual expo facilitated by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to build community resilience to disasters.

The day receives significant funding from Get Ready Queensland, an organisation which aims to make Queensland the nation's most disaster resilient state.

This year's event will be held at the Rockhampton Heritage Village from 9am until 2pm on Sunday 29 July.