SHUT DOWN: Customers and workers were evacuated from a Rockhampton service station this afternoon.
Emergency services evacuate Rocky service station

Kaitlyn Smith
13th Mar 2020 3:35 PM
Queensland Fire Service this afternoon responded to reports of a fuel leak at a Rockhampton Petrol Station.

The incident was reported around 2.40pm at the BP Service Station on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Park Ave.

It is understood fuel was leaking from a vehicle’s tank and as precaution the service station was evacuated.

EVACUATED: Emergency services responded to a possible fuel leak at BP in North Rockhampton.
Crews attempted to stem the leak on arrival, however, were required to move the vehicle to an open grassed area for safety measures.

A tow truck was called to assist emergency services at the scene.

As of 3pm the service station was in the process of reopening to the public.

It is unclear if the incident resulted in any road closures. Motorists are advised they may experience delays.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

