Emergency services find ute ‘overturned in a ditch’
A MAN has been taken to hospital following a rollover north of Mount Morgan this morning.
Just after 7am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Razorback Rd, Baree.
Police and one fire crew were also called to attend.
On arrival a ute was found “overturned in a ditch”.
A man in his late teens was treated on scene after suffering back pain and a potential head injury.
He was transported to Mount Morgan Hospital in a stable condition.