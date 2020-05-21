Menu
Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Razorback Rd this morning.
Breaking

Emergency services find ute ‘overturned in a ditch’

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 8:15 AM
A MAN has been taken to hospital following a rollover north of Mount Morgan this morning.

Just after 7am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Razorback Rd, Baree.

Police and one fire crew were also called to attend.

On arrival a ute was found “overturned in a ditch”.

A man in his late teens was treated on scene after suffering back pain and a potential head injury.

He was transported to Mount Morgan Hospital in a stable condition.

