UPDATE: Car crash on country road claims driver's life

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
25th Feb 2020 4:57 PM | Updated: 26th Feb 2020 11:18 AM
UPDATE: A car crash on a lonely country road has been confirmed by police as a fatal accident.

Emergency crews rushed to Esk-Kilcoy Rd at Caboonbah yesterday at 2.10pm after reports a car had collided with a tree. 

Queensland Ambulance confirmed crews attended the scene and assessed a patient for critical injuries. 

Police sources have now confirmed to the Gatton Star the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died as a result of the incident.  

Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit are investigating. 

EARLIER: CREWS are on-scene at a serious traffic incident on a major Somerset road.

Queensland Ambulance received reports of a car which had collided with a tree in Caboonbah at 2.10pm.

Crews rushed to the scene on Esk-Kilcoy road and assessed one patient for critical injuries on scene.

The patient was not transported from the scene.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed police crews remained at the site.

Gatton Star

