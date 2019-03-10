Menu
Paramedics attended a two vehicle traffic crash at 4.29pm this afternoon on the corner of Borilla and Theresa St, Emerald.
Emergency services race to a two vehicle crash in Emerald

Aden Stokes
10th Mar 2019 6:15 PM
TWO vehicles collided in Emerald late this afternoon resulting in two people being transported to hospital.

Paramedics attended the two vehicle traffic crash, which occurred at 4.29pm on the corner of Borilla and Theresa St.

According to a QAS Media spokesperson, there were a total of five patients, three of which were assessed at the scene and did not require hospital transport.

Two patients were transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with possible spinal injuries.

