Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the middle-aged man started experiencing cardiac issues while on site at 8.30am.
An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the middle-aged man started experiencing cardiac issues while on site at 8.30am.
Breaking

Emergency services race to Adani worksite

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
24th May 2020 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is being flown off an Adani worksite after suffering significant chest pains.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the middle-aged man started experiencing cardiac issues while on site at 8.30am.

She said crews raced to the Carmichael Rail project work site at Belyando Crossing which was at the edge of the rescue service's coverage area.

 

Read more:

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

Call to sack minister over horror mine safety record

'Twelve more workers will die': Mining's horror outlook

Crews flew 300km west to attend to the medical incident, she said.

It was unclear if the man works for Adani or is a contractor for the project, she said.

He is being taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

adani belyando crossing carmichael project mackay base hospital racq cq resuce
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting ventures revealed for popular Rocky eatery

        premium_icon Exciting ventures revealed for popular Rocky eatery

        Business Unique business promises ‘first-ever’ for the city

        Market stall holders brave the cold

        premium_icon Market stall holders brave the cold

        News Stall owners at the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets braved a chilly start to the day...

        Major water leak threatens to flood Rocky CBD carpark

        premium_icon Major water leak threatens to flood Rocky CBD carpark

        News There were also fears a wall in the area may collapse

        Victim with spinal injuries manages to escape from Parkhurst wreck

        premium_icon Victim with spinal injuries manages to escape from Parkhurst...

        News Paramedics arrived to find he had removed himself from the damaged vehicle