Queensland Ambulance Service attended the crash. FILE PHOTO
Emergency services race to crash north of Rocky

Aden Stokes
17th Jun 2021 11:30 AM
Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash north of Rockhampton.

The crash reportedly occurred on Kunwarara Road, two kilometres south of Stanage Bay Road, at Kunwarara about 11am.

Initial reports suggest the vehicle had rolled and the single female occupant was trapped.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the woman was out of the vehicle with no major injuries.

The spokesman said the vehicle was “slightly impeding on the road”.

Emergency services are en route.

More to come.

Originally published as Emergency services race to crash north of Rocky

kunwarara road single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

