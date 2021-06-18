Menu
Generic image of coal train.
Emergency services race to reports of train collision

Aden Stokes
18th Jun 2021 12:30 PM
Emergency services are responding to reports of two trains colliding west of Rockhampton.

The incident was reportedly called in by Aurizon and occurred near Capricorn Highway and Huxham Lane, Westwood, about 11.45am.

Two fire crews are on scene, with two more fire crews, as well as police and Queensland Ambulance Service, en route.

Initial reports suggest fluid was leaking from one of the trains.

It is understood Queensland Rail were isolating power to overhead lines.

More to come.

