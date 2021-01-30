Emergency services respond to alleged ‘stabbing’

Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO

Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested two people had allegedly been “stabbed”.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn’t been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.