Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Emergency services respond to alleged ‘stabbing’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:50 AM
Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested two people had allegedly been “stabbed”.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn’t been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

