Emergency services respond to alleged ‘stabbing’
Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.
Initial reports suggested two people had allegedly been “stabbed”.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn’t been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.
Police investigations are ongoing.