Emergency Services respond to late night crash in Kawana
EMERGENCY Services responded to reports of a car crash in North Rockhampton late last night.
Just after 11pm, a single-vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Richardson Rd and Yaamba Rd, Kawana.
Fireys, paramedics and police all responded to the scene.
A QAS spokesperson said there was no patient when they arrived.
A QFES spokesperson said fire crews made the scene safe and left at 12.15am, after the vehicle was removed from the road.