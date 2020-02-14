Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Emergency Services respond to late night crash in Kawana

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Feb 2020 8:15 AM
EMERGENCY Services responded to reports of a car crash in North Rockhampton late last night.

Just after 11pm, a single-vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Richardson Rd and Yaamba Rd, Kawana.

Fireys, paramedics and police all responded to the scene.

A QAS spokesperson said there was no patient when they arrived.

A QFES spokesperson said fire crews made the scene safe and left at 12.15am, after the vehicle was removed from the road.

