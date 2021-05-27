Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

Emergency service were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Yeppoon on Wednesday night. Picture: iStock

Emergency service were called to reports of a “nose to tail” two-vehicle crash in Yeppoon on Wednesday night.

The crash reportedly occurred on Yeppoon Road at 7.35pm.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman, steam was coming from the radiator of one of the vehicles.

The spokesman said the vehicles were on the side of the road on arrival and all persons were accounted for.

It is understood Queensland Ambulance Service did not attend the crash.