Queensland Ambulance Service are responding to the scene. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE, 12.10PM: Emergency services have responded to a two-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

The crash reportedly occurred at the corner of Farm Street and Yaamba Road at 10.54am Tuesday.

The crash was described as a “minor nose to tail” with all persons out of their vehicles.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, all persons declined transport to hospital.