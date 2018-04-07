Menu
VEHICLE FIRE: CQ Firefighters extinguished a stolen vehicle which was set on fire in Port Curtis (stock photo).
Crime

Emergency services respond to stolen vehicle on fire

Leighton Smith
by
7th Apr 2018 1:28 PM

EMERGENCY services were scrambled this morning in response to reports of a vehicle fire in Port Curtis.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed that crews had been dispatched to extinguish the vehicle located in the Woolwash Lagoon Parking Area on Port Curtis Rd, Port Curtis just before 8am.

Queensland Police Media said the vehicle had been stolen from a unit in Rockhampton's CBD.

They arranged for the burnt out vehicle to be towed away for further forensic investigation by the Scenes of Crime unit.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
