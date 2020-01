A single vehicle crash at Mt Pleasant resulted in criminal charges.

A ROAD traffic crash has been reported on the corner of Fitzroy and Kent St in Rockhampton City.

Emergency services are responding to the incident.

It has been reported as a two-vehicle crash.

One car is believed to be on the road.

There are no entrapments and there are believed to be no injuries.

The incident was reported around 4.30pm.