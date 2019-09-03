Emergency services responding to 'out of control bush fire'

Firefighters are heading to a bushfire at Mount Britton, southwest of Mackay.

Firefighters are heading to a bushfire at Mount Britton, southwest of Mackay. Zizi Averill

FIREFIGHTERS are warning of an active bushfire in the Mount Britton area that has been burning for the past hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said anyone in the rural area, north of Nebo, should stay informed about the fire.

A QFES spokesman said the fire was first reported at 12.05pm. As of 12.37pm QFES said the bushfire was burning in the vicinity of Turrawulla Rd.

The spokesman said three crews were heading to the fire.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were also on scene monitoring the situation.

She said officers on the ground had reported "an out of control bushfire”.

The spokeswoman said there were no road closures, but police would remain to assist the QFES operation.

QFES warned that people in the area would be affected by smoke, which would reduce visibility and air quality.

The bushfire warning has been set to 'advice', meaning residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions they would take if the situation changes.

Phone 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au