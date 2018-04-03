Menu
The Bunya Hwy is closed due to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 3.
Breaking

Fears for driver after serious crash on highway

Amy Lyne
by
3rd Apr 2018 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:45 PM

UPDATE 12.35PM: There are fears for a driver after a car crashed into a tree on the Bunya Highway.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Boyneside, south of Kumbia about 11.30am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the car had been removed from the tree and the driver needed to be cut free.

However, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed a patient at the scene but there would not be any transports to hospital.

The Bunya Highway remains closed in both directions.

NOON: Emergency services are en-route to a serious traffic crash in the South Burnett. 

Crews arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash just before noon, on the Bunya Highway at Boyneside, south of Kumbia.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a car had crashed into a tree about 11.30am. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics are currently at the scene.

Police said the Bunya Highway has been closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

