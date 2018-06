A TRUCK has rolled causing gravel hazards this afternoon in South Rockhampton.

Paramedics are attending to the scene of a truck roll-over on the corner of Old Nine Mile Rd and Canoona Rd, west of the Rockhampton Airport where one man has been involved.

Reports indicate the driver of the truck was out of the vehicle and not injured.

The gravel contents of the truck has reportedly caused a hazard.

More to come.