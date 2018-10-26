Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage.
Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage. Frank Redward
News

Emergency services rush to scene of 4WD roll-over

Jasmine Minhas
by
25th Oct 2018 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have had a lucky escape from an accident which saw their four-wheel drive flip while travelling at Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called just before 2pm following reports the vehicle had rolled onto its roof on Englands Rd.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said three ambulances were called to the scene and assessed three occupants of the vehicle who had already managed to make their way out of the wreckage.

All three occupants of the vehicle were not required to be taken to hospital.

 

Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage.
Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage. Frank Redward
coffs harbour four wheel drive rollover
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Both political sides pushing for start on Ring Road project

    premium_icon Both political sides pushing for start on Ring Road project

    Politics Fight for infrastructure heats up the marginal seat of Capricornia.

    The Rocky drug dealer who couldn't deal with not dealing

    premium_icon The Rocky drug dealer who couldn't deal with not dealing

    Crime He wound up in the Supreme Court to answer to his serious crimes

    Send me a 'drought' angel...right now!

    premium_icon Send me a 'drought' angel...right now!

    Weather Publican's passion to help farmers in need

    Yeppoon holiday cabin business goes up for sale

    premium_icon Yeppoon holiday cabin business goes up for sale

    News GUMNUT Glen could provide the perfect work/home lifestyle

    Local Partners