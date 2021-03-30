Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Peak Downs Highway. Picture: Melanie Whiting
The Peak Downs Highway. Picture: Melanie Whiting
News

Emergency services rush to truck crash on Peak Downs

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 7:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crews will soon begin towing a truck from the scene of a crash in Moranbah overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Peak Downs Highway smash about 12.30am.

No other vehicles were involved.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two men at the scene, but they declined transport to hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews would tow the truck from the scene later on Tuesday morning.

He said traffic in the area was not affected.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

moranbah crash moranbah news peak downs highway peak downs highway crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two cars collide on Norman Gardens intersection

        Premium Content Two cars collide on Norman Gardens intersection

        News The crash happened just ten minutes after a rollover on the Razorback

        Car rolls on the Razorback Monday evening

        Premium Content Car rolls on the Razorback Monday evening

        News The driver was transported to Rockhampton Hospital

        GREAT WESTERN: New operators plan to reopen iconic venue

        Premium Content GREAT WESTERN: New operators plan to reopen iconic venue

        Business More than 130 applications have been received for venue staff positions.

        Shadow Attorney-General visits Rocky on Public Trustee tour

        Premium Content Shadow Attorney-General visits Rocky on Public Trustee tour

        Politics Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman responded that he should “stop playing politics...