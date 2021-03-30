Emergency services rush to truck crash on Peak Downs

Crews will soon begin towing a truck from the scene of a crash in Moranbah overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Peak Downs Highway smash about 12.30am.

No other vehicles were involved.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two men at the scene, but they declined transport to hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews would tow the truck from the scene later on Tuesday morning.

He said traffic in the area was not affected.

