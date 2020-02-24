Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There's a serious accident on Bucca Rd, 12km west of the Pacific Highway.
There's a serious accident on Bucca Rd, 12km west of the Pacific Highway. Matt Deans
Breaking

Man dies at the scene of single vehicle crash

Matt Deans
by
23rd Feb 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN has died after a single vehicle crash north-west of Coffs Harbour. 

Emergency services were called to Bucca Road, near Hallgaths Road, Bucca, following reports a car had hit a tree on Sunday about 9.45am.

A 52-year-old man was removed from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Inquiries are continuing by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command and would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Bucca Rd is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a tree this morning.
Bucca Rd is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a tree this morning.

EARLIER: BUCCA Rd is closed with emergency services on the scene of a serious crash, north-west of Coffs Harbour. 

The accident happened just before 10am. 

It's understood a vehicle has left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

Police have closed the road in both directions. 

bucca rd coffs coast coffs harbour crash fatality nana glen
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to pump billions into CQ and NQ regions

        premium_icon Plan to pump billions into CQ and NQ regions

        Politics BILLIONS of dollars in State Government royalties would have to be spent in North, Far North and Central Queensland under an ambitious plan.

        House of Hope sells for incredible amount under the hammer

        premium_icon House of Hope sells for incredible amount under the hammer

        Property ‘It’s rare to find someone who hasn’t been touched by cancer, whether directly or...

        Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

        premium_icon Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

        Weather Light showers forecast all week as rain cools off hot and sticky CQ

        Meth addict caught with drugs 12 days after bail release

        premium_icon Meth addict caught with drugs 12 days after bail release

        Crime He was out on the streets for just 12 days before he reoffended.